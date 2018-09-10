ST. LOUIS — Love them or hate them, new speed humps are popping up in parts of St. Louis.

They may not look like much, but just a few inches of raised pavement can make a big difference in the way drivers move through a neighborhood. Take it nice and easy and you’ll have no problem. But, go too fast and you could find the bottom of your vehicle scraping the pavement.

While some drivers say the humps are nothing more than a pain in their hump, people in some areas are calling for more.

The speed humps along Oleatha Avenue in the Tower Grove South Neighborhood are brand new.

“No more than two weeks,” said Thomas Helton.

One of the humps was built in front of Helton’s home and he says it’s already doing its job.

“Absolutely, yeah. Big difference,” he said.

Speeding was a big problem along Oleatha.

“So many people come down here at 50 miles per hour,” said Helton.

And he says that put pedestrians in danger.

“I wouldn't be surprised if it were 50 or 60 every day walking down the sidewalks and sometimes stepping into the streets,”

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

But driver John Blank isn’t a fan of the humps. He owns a business nearby and drives the street six or seven times a day. He also worries about emergency vehicles.

“The fire department also uses this street. And that has to slow down reaction time,” said Blank.

But others are asking for humps on their streets.

“Just to keep the drivers honest through here,” said John Rieger.

He and his family have lived along Beethoven Avenue in the Bevo Mill Neighborhood for 11 years.

“It's a decent neighborhood,” said Rieger.

But he says drivers can sometimes get a bit wild.

“Last Christmas some young guy came through here and he slammed into two cars on that side of the road there.”

Rieger noticed the new humps on Oleatha and thinks they'd be a nice addition to his street.

“I've seen a lot of them and said, like, wow. Every street should have at least one or two.”

Getting a speed hump is a process. A resident or alderman has to request one. Then the Streets Department will do a traffic speed study. If the city approves, the alderman has to pay the $3,500 per hump from their ward's capital improvement fund.

Thomas Helton admits the humps don't slow down every driver. But he’s glad they're on his block.

“Very happy, yeah. It's a lot safer,” he said.

Some streets, like snow routes, are automatically ruled out of having speed humps.

To request one on your street, contact your alderman or the Citizens Service Bureau.

© 2018 KSDK