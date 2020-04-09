More city of St. Louis sheriffs to begin patrolling Metrolink stations

Metro Transit customers can expect to see more St. Louis Deputy Sheriffs on patrol starting this month

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Sheriff’s office has announced that more St. Louis Deputy Sheriffs will begin patrolling MetroLink stations, Metro Transit Centers and on MetroLink trains.

“These sheriffs will provide a strong and visible law enforcement presence on the transit system, and will be deployed to support security personnel currently in place, including Metro Transit Security Specialists, contracted security guards and officers from the St. Louis County Police Department, Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department,” The City of St. Louis Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The increase in the number St. Louis Deputy Sheriffs on patrol comes as crime at MetroLink stations, Metro Transit Centers and on MetroLink trains has increased.