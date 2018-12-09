DES PERES, Mo. – West County Center continues to grow.

In addition to the center’s spring expansion announcement, the mall announced more stores will open later this summer and fall.

The previously announced stores that are now open include Altar’d State and A’Beautiful Soul, Dry Goods and the first level expansion of H&M. NobiliTea will open later this summer and Copia plus both levels of the new two-level H&M will open this fall.

A lululemon athletica pop-up shop is open on the upper level near Nordstrom. The Colette Collection is now open on the upper level near Macy’s. Snow Factory featuring Thai pan-fry ice cream rolls, is now open in the Food Court.

La Senza will open this fall on the lower level between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Kindred, also opening this fall, will be on the lower level between Nordstrom and JCPenney.

Sales per square foot at West County Center continue to be strong in 2018, exceeding the national retail sales increase of 4.9 percent for July, as reported by the National Retail Federation.

© 2018 KSDK