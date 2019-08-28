BELLEVILLE, Ill. — More than 20 communities in the metro east are under a boil order after a large water main near the water treatment plant was broken by a contractor working in the area.

A press release from Illinois American Water said the workers were clearing trees and brush for a construction project when they hit and broke the line.

The boil order was issued for communities served by Illinois American Water as well as communities who buy and resell water from Illinois American Water. The communities are as follows:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

Scott Air Force Base

O’Fallon (Also provides water to Fairview Heights)

Caseyville

Millstadt

Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District

Columbia

Waterloo

Concordia Water District

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking, Illinois American Water said. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The Cahokia, East St. Louis and Brooklyn School Districts have all canceled classes Thursday due to the boil order.

More local news:

RELATED: 4 Hands, Mama Lucia’s launch frozen pizzas that are so St. Louis

RELATED: Looking for a chicken sandwich in St. Louis? Try Hi-Pointe’s ‘PopHi’s’

RELATED: Boil order in Alton leaves family business scrambling for water