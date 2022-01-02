More than 20,000 without power in Metro East ahead of coldest night of year

A statement from Ameren at around 7 p.m. said there was an equipment issue inside a substation.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — More than 20,000 Ameren Illinois customers were without power as of 6 p.m. Sunday night, as the area expected the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

According to the Ameren outage map, 24,592 customers were without power in Madison County, about 22% of all customers in the county. Another 149 customers in Macoupin and Marion counties were also without power.

A statement from Ameren at around 7 p.m. said there was an equipment issue inside a substation. The statement said crews were working to divert electricity from another source to return power.

Sunday night will be clear and it will be the coldest night of the season so far. Low temperatures are expected to be around 11 degrees in St Louis and many areas will be in the single digits.

The Cottage Hills Fire Protection District said its firehouse is open for anyone in the area without power.

The firehouse is open for those out of power in cottage hills Posted by Cottage Hills Fire Protection District on Sunday, January 2, 2022