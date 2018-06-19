ALTON, Ill. - Police are looking for men who stole prescription drugs, mostly opioids. The latest robbery happened early Tuesday morning at a Walgreens on College and Washington. A woman working at the store was injured during the robbery. She is in the hospital.

The first robbery happened at a CVS store just across the street from the Walgreens. Nobody was injured during that incident.

“At this point, any community with a 24-hour pharmacy is a potential target,” said Alton Police Lt. Gary Cranmer.

Police are investigating whether the same men are responsible for both robberies. Call Alton police if you have any information: 618-463-3505.



