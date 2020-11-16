More than 50 dogs rescued from Franklin County home to be put up for adoption

HSMO said the dogs will be available for adoption individually and some will require veterinary care and additional socialization

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri was awarded custody of 55 dogs that were rescued in October from a breeder in Franklin County.

A Franklin County Circuit Court judge gave HSMO custody of the dogs, mostly Basset Houses and Basset-mixes.

HSMO said the dogs have been receiving veterinary and shelter care. They'll be available for adoption individually after continued treatment and rehabilitation.

Last month, the animal cruelty task force removed the dogs from the home at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The dogs were found in varying stages of malnutrition and filth with many in crates and sitting in their own feces and urine.

“We thank the judge for considering the welfare and best interests of these dog by awarding custody to the Humane Society of Missouri,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “We are extremely grateful they will not be returned to the filthy, cruel situation they had been forced to experience their entire lives.”

HSMO said the dogs will be available for adoption individually and some will require veterinary care and additional socialization.

“While these rescued dogs are very cute, they have not been raised in or exposed to a normal household environment, having limited human contact and living in confined spaces,” said Linda Campbell, shelter animal behavior manager at the Humane Society of Missouri. “It’s important for potential adopters to be aware that these animals will need patience and possibly special training from their new families to ensure they adapt well to their new lives.”

When available for adoption, the dogs will be available here.

To make a donation to aid in the care and rehabilitation of these dogs, click here.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call your local law enforcement agency and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.