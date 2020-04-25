More than 50,000 bottles of water delivered to health care workers, first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

The water was donated to organizations on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Two companies combined their efforts to deliver more than 50,000 bottles of water to health care workers, first responders and government officials Thursday morning amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Grey Eagle Distributors, the exclusive distributor of Anheuser-Busch beers, teamed up with Essentia Water to deliver 50,232 12 oz. bottles of Essentia Water to Organizations on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in the St. Louis area, including:

· 4,368 bottles - St. Louis County Fire/EMS

· 2,184 bottles - St. Louis City Fire/EMS

· 2,184 bottles - St. Louis City Mayor

· 2,184 bottles - St. Louis County Executive

· 10,920 bottles - SSM Health

· 28,392 bottles - BJC HealthCare

“Grey Eagle is honored to partner with Essentia to help support the individuals working on the frontlines to take care of our community,” said David Stokes, CEO of Grey Eagle Distributors.

“We are passionate about helping our community as we combat this national pandemic,” Stokes said.