Another week, and those new trash trucks the city promised still aren't here. It's the latest development in an issue 5 On Your Side has been reporting on for months.

The city was supposed to get three new trucks on August 30. But were delayed last week because of last-minute inspections. City spokesman Koran Addo said the trucks are still expected to arrive "this week."

Meanwhile, people in the Tower Grove South neighborhood near the intersection of Gravois and Chippewa said the trash problem is ongoing.

In the alley just west of Bamburger Avenue, nearly every dumpster is overflowing with garbage piling up on the ground.

Cheryl Thomas has lived in the area for two years and said she can't remember a time when trash wasn't a problem.

"It's an eyesore and a bother," said Thomas. "When you go to some neighborhoods the alleys are nice and clean. And it cuts down on the rodents. And that's a concern."

A few miles further east on Chippewa 5 On Your Side found the same problem.

Another neighbor said he believes part of the problem is to blame on the fact that the city only has about half of its 80 trash trucks running at any one time. But he said it also has to do with personal responsibility.

"Maybe not getting picked up regularly is part of the issue," said Judah Hebisen. "But also, people living here don't take care of doing the garbage quite as precisely as they could."

He'd like people to stop setting bags of trash on the ground near the dumpster.

A recent study by the Tower Grove Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation found parts of south St. Louis only have about half of the number of dumpsters the organization says are required by the city's Refuse Department.

Organization leaders are now pushing the city to either add more dumpsters or pick up trash in the area more frequently.

