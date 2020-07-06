Young, vocal protesters rally and march from University City to Clayton in memory of George Floyd

"If this movement stops today, everything you've done thus far, is in vain," shouted a protest leader to hundreds of protesters as they marched in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. — From a distance, it initially looked like just another protest making its way down the streets of Clayton. As the protesters got closer, their familiar chants filled the air.

"No justice, No peace," many shouted. "Black Lives Matter," others belted out.

However, fired-up faces were much younger and louder compared to recent days.

15-year-old Kara Wrice said she had to be there to support George Floyd, the black man who died after a white police officer kept his knee on his neck in Minneapolis.

"We need to tell them that we won't stop until we get justice," shouted one protester who led the crowd.

Several hundred teenagers, young adults and others were out demanding justice for George Floyd.

"It was unfair that George Floyd was killed and there are people still trying to justify his murder," Wrice said.

Demonstrators also continued to cry out for an end to racial injustice and racism in America.

"When there's one person that's not treated the same way you know systemically, whether it's prejudice, whether it's police brutality, there's no peace for anyone," said protester, Nick Cong.

The protesters marched from University City, to the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office in Clayton. They shouted chants at members of the U.S. National Guard and even at a crowd of people having dinner at nearby Bar Napoli.

"Get off the sidewalks and into the streets," they yelled at patrons eating at the Clayton restaurant.

The boisterous group then lied down in the middle of the streets near South Hanley and Carondolet Avenue. Some on their backs, others face down on the hot pavement for nearly nine minutes in memory of George Floyd.

"Nine minutes for kneeling a man's neck. No man should have to suffer that indecency," a protester shouted through a bullhorn.

"Until we all prosper, out nation as a whole won't prosper," said protester, Kelly Hoffman.