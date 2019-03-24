Spring is here, and that means morel mushrooms are going to be popping up all around the bi-state.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says morels like to grow in moist areas in woodlands and river bottoms, but they can be hard to spot in the dense underbrush.

But before hunting, take note — experts say mushrooms should be properly identified before they are eaten. Watch out for poisonous false morels, which are reddish and have dense stalks.

Though morels are a local favorite, there are plenty of other edible mushrooms in the area.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has an online guide to edible and poisonous mushrooms, and a field guide booklet can be requested by emailing pubstaff@mdc.mo.gov with your full name and address.