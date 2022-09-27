After water pump replacement fails, Moscow Mills goes back under boil order

The post said crews were trying to replace the pump for the Mette Road Water Tower, but it did not work.

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — The city of Moscow Mills is back under a boil order after an attempt to replace a pump that filled one of the city's water towers failed.

In a post on the city's Facebook page, city leaders said the water towers were depleted, and residents were urged to conserve as much water as possible.

City leaders said the boil water order would be in place until noon on Thursday.

Leaders said the crews would put the old pump back in place to restore water levels overnight.

Last week, the city posted a water conservation order Wednesday morning before issuing a boil order later in the day. The city's boil order was lifted over the weekend but is now back in place.

The most recent update from the city is as follows:

"Tonight, the City’s water towers depleted their supply. As a result, effective immediately, the City of Moscow Mills is under a boil water order until Thursday, September 29th at noon.

The city urges residents to conserve as much water as possible by eliminating outside watering, car washing, or power washing.

"Today, our crews attempted to replace the pumps and motor at the Mette Road Water Tower. The boil order is a result of this unsuccessful attempt at a solution in combination with city water consumption levels.

"Our crew is currently re-installing the original pumps to restore water levels overnight. Tomorrow, we will install an auxiliary pump to bypass the current pumps until the necessary new parts arrive.

"We thank you for your patience during this trying time."