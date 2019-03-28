FENTON, Mo. — A Jefferson County woman was struck by a stray bullet while her young son was just inches away.

The scariest part? It happened in the comfort of their home.

"Right here is where it went in and it exited right about here… on her arm.. and there's just a gash, probably about that big coming out of her arm," said Joseph Sakatitis, the victim's boyfriend.

Elizabeth Gaines said she remembers the exact moment a bullet ripped through her home and right into her bedroom.

"Scary I would never expect somebody to just shoot into my house," Gaines said. "We hear this big pop and I look over and I feel a pain right here and it makes my whole hand completely numb."

It happened just around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Creek Estates in Fenton.

The bullet made its mark while she stood only inches away from her 1-year-old son, Tristan.

"I was crouching down like this and he was right here on the bed," said Gaines.

According to point of entry markers, the suspect's home has about 3 bullet holes inside of it, the victim only has one.

"It's terrifying you would never think you're standing in your own bedroom and someone would shoot you," said Sakaitis.

Police say the suspect, Katherine Shoemaker, alleged that someone was trying to get inside her home when she fired, but police found no evidence of an intruder or burglar.

"We don't have insurance to cover this and this is just something you never expect to happen," said Sakaitis.

Sugar Creek estates, sent us this statement:

"We at Strive Communities are devastated by the recent shooting at Sugar Creek where one of our residents was shot by another resident who has been evicted. We continue to focus on cooperating with the local authorities in order to ensure that our residents live in a safe community."

