Mother of Midtown crash victim hires attorney to seek justice

Police provided data that showed there have been about 100 crash-related incidents in the last two years at the intersection.

ST. LOUIS — The mother of one of the four teens killed in a hit-and-run incident has hired an attorney to help seek justice for her daughter.

Stephanie Boyd's heart is shattered by the loss of her 18-year-old daughter Bryanna Johnson.

Johnson was out with seven of her friends cruising in Midtown Sunday morning when a 2004 Chevrolet Impala swerved around traffic, ran the red light at Forest Park and Grand, and slammed into the SUV with the teens inside. The SUV was sent through a guardrail and landed upside down on the road below.

“It's just an empty feeling,” Boyd said.

Boyd says her daughter, one of four who died, had plans.

"She loved school. She was excited to graduate. Prom. She was really excited about prom," the mother added.

Boyd has hired an attorney for a number of reasons, citing negligence on the police’s end and those responsible for the intersection.

“That night it was more of a criminal investigation. It just really insulted this mom and dad who was out there trying to get answers,” said attorney Jermaine Wooten.

“If that guardrail had been better guarded, the barrier had of been taller and with proper strength, I don't think we would have had this tragedy,” Wooten added.

Support has also poured in for 19-year-old Richard Boyd Jr. who had just got a job at Clayco alongside his father.

The company's founder put out a statement offering condolences, but also saying, "we call for change and action against soft-on-crime policies to ensure safety and security for our communities."

“I think we really have to go and take a step back and address our young people and people who really just do these serious traffic violations because they put all of our lives at risk,” Wooten said.

"Just be mindful. You know. Because at the end of the day, it could be your child,” Boyd added.