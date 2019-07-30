ST. LOUIS — A mother of three was found dead in her car and St. Louis Police are looking for the person who killed her.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Rutger, near the Clinton-Peabody housing development. Police said they found Deonna Jackson Bowen, 30, in her car with a puncture wound. It was not clear whether she was shot or stabbed.

Family members say Bowen was a mother of three children, an 11-month-old, a 2-year-year and a 12-year-old.

“You don't know how to feel,” said Robin Jackson, Bowen’s sister. "You feel kind of devastated and defeated."

Jackson said she found out when she received several friend requests from people who knew Bowen and were trying to get in touch with her family.

Jackson said she cannot imagine who would want to hurt her sister. She said Bowen was dedicated to her children and her job at a nursing home.

“When a person doesn't have enemies, where can we go with this?” said Nancy Tillman, Bowen’s aunt. “For an auntie to have her niece carried away on a flatbed is just devastating.”



Now, the family will carry the weight of raising three children without their mother.

“Trying to figure out and comfort her kids,” Jackson said.

Deonna’s family is trying to raise money for her funeral expenses and basic necessities for her children. They have started a GoFundMe page.

