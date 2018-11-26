Just days before Aashya Quarles was found dead, employees say she was at Beyond Housing spreading joy to both kids and the facility.

"'Together the picture is complete.' That was the last thing she read to the kids, that was on Tuesday," said Terry Wilson, the director of Beyond Housing.

Wilson said the last time he laid eyes on Aashya Quarles she was speaking hope into young children.

"This book was about getting along the last two pages really summed up the message," said Wilson.

Aashya was volunteering at Beyond Housing in Pagedale when she said something to him that struck a cord.

"She was like I'm just tired and I want to do something with my life," said Wilson.

Saturday a gunman cut the 27-year-old's life short. She was found dead in her bullet-riddled car after crashing into a pole in St. John.

An autopsy revealed Aashya was shot at least one time.

"In my mind, I'm going to see Aashya on Monday," said Wilson.

For Wilson and coordinator Alice Wilson, Aashya played a big part in their organization.

"We turned one of our old closets into a studio, this was like her first project," Wilson said showing the room Aashya helped build.

A mother to three young children, they said she spent most of her time giving to others.

"I just couldn't imagine their reaction to their mom being gone, that was really devastating, I think that hit me the hardest, said Alice.

They're hoping that whoever took her life learns a valuable lesson.

"We're not going to always agree but we need to figure out how to solve conflicts without violence," said Wilson.

This is still a very active investigation. Police have not named a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police.

