PINE LAWN, Mo. — A heartbroken mom is pleading for help after someone shot and killed her daughter during a home invasion in Pine Lawn nearly two weeks ago.

"I loved her, and I miss her every day," her mother Keisha Colvin said.

On Friday, Colvin was surrounded by her only sister in her temporary home as she pled for answers in her daughter's death.

"I'm in so much pain and I don't know when my pain my stop." she said. "I need answers. I don't have closer at all. "It's been very difficult, very difficult."

On October 9, the North County Police Cooperative responded to the 4300 block of Peyton Lane for a shooting at the Stratford Commons Apartments.

Investigators found 20-year-old My'leena Colvin shot several times. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

"No one deserves to die at the hands of another human being," Colvin said.

Colvin said she found her daughter downstairs after the shooting. She remembered blood, broken glass and bullet casings everywhere in her home.

“The sanctity of our home was violated to the utmost," Colvin said. "It's unimaginable that somebody can be that cruel and that evil."

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Colvin said he daughter had a full life ahead of her and she described as someone who always put a smile on her family's face.

"She loved to dance. she loved to sing. she loved to live her life," she said. “My daughter My'Leena was beautiful. It was nothing you can find. You couldn't find an imperfection on her not to like her.”

Colvin said since the shooting she hasn't been able to sleep well.

"I have lost nights of sleep. I have had nightmares." Colvin said. “I think about her constantly. I think about her when I wake up. I think about her when I go to sleep.”

She added that the shooting has left a big hole in her heart.

"They didn't take anything of value. The only thing that was valuable to me was her and they stole her from me," she said.

In the following days since My'Leena's death, police have been pouring over evidence and surveillance video to hopefully piece together clues in the case.

Colvin hopes any leads will help officers solve the deadly shooting and bring the person responsible for her daughter's death to justice.

"I have the faith and belief in God that they will. I just have to be patient and let them do their job." she said. "They need to pay. they need to pay for what they did."

Colvin has not been back home since the shooting. The family is still planning funeral arrangements for My'Leena.

If you have any information about the case, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 866-371-tips.

© 2018 KSDK