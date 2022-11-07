'I could feel Damion missing': Mother pleads for help in solving son's death

It's been just over a week since former CBC football standout Damion Baker was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Police and family want your help solving the murder of a former CBC football standout.

It's been just over a week since 25-year-old Damion Baker was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis.

It happened near several bars, just south of Busch Stadium, which is why police and family believe witnesses are out there.

Damion and a woman were both shot multiple times as a man tried to steal their SUV on July 3.

Damion's mother, Annamarie Baker, said she won't stop until she finds out who did this to her baby boy.

"I'll be at every court date, I will be insistent that the City of St. Louis gets us answers and justice," she said.

Annamarie shuffled through the pieces and memories that she has left of her youngest son, while she sat in the room he called home.

She said every day without Damion brings a new feeling for her.

"This morning when my eldest hugged me, I could feel Damion missing from my sandwich hug and so it's settling, if you will, a little bit more every day," Annamarie said.

It's something she never imagined she would go through, as she plans her 25-year-old son's funeral in just two days.

Annamarie said Damion made her a proud mom.

"He never would have wanted anything wrong to happen to anybody and at all costs, as we can see, he would do anything to stop wrong from happening to anybody," she said.

That's why the events that unfolded in the early morning hours of July 3 are a mystery to Annamarie, and everyone else who knew the kind, hard-working and loving man she raised.

"I know that my son was out having a good time. I know, that him being the person that he is, escorted a young lady to her car because he felt like it was too far for her to go by herself. I know that there was some sort of altercation that resulted in Damion being pronounced dead on the scene, and that's about as much as I know, right at this moment," she said.

All those unknowns are why Annamarie is pleading for anyone with any type of information to come forward.

"I would just ask mother to mother. If there is a mom out there that is hearing conversation, if there is a mom that knows. If there are other friends, or you know, people that were in that area that night to help ease the pain in my chest, by helping us find out who did this," she said.

5 On Your Side asked police several questions about what they know. All police said is that it's an open investigation and they need the public's help.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Those tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.