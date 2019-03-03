PINE LAWN, Mo. — A St. Louis County mother is still looking for answers nearly two years after a triple shooting left her son and two other men dead in Pine Lawn.

The mother fears the investigation into her son's murder has gone cold, but she hopes by sharing her son's story, the public can help police catch his killer.

"This one mama isn't going to give up," Lanna Green said.

Back in April 2017, police found Green's son, Andrew Green along with Marquise Cooper and Calvin Walker shot to death on Rosewood Avenue in Pine Lawn.

Officers discovered one of the victims in a car. The other two men were nearby.

Green remembered seeing her son lifeless when she arrived at the scene. To this day, she told 5 On Your Side that memory has never faded.

"I used to hide it but I can't," Green said.

In the two years since Andrew's death, Green said her life has been stressful, but she also said she's not ever giving up on finding her son's killer.

"I'm standing strong for these boys to find their killer," she said. "We as parents, mothers, we did not forget about ya'll. We are still trying to get our closure."

She also pleaded for the police to do more to solve her son's case.

Green told 5 On Your Side every night she prays for peace and for someone to finally come forward with answers in her son's death.

"I do my prayer every night. Even when I'm sitting up. I do my prayer," she said. "I want to see justice. I want to see my son's case closed."

CrimeStoppers has a reward up to $10,000 for information on the case. If you have anything that can investigators, you are asked to call them at 1-866-371-TIPS.