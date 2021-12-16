Mother under investigation after 3-year-old son's death ruled homicide

According to a release from the police department, first responders had found the child unconscious and not breathing with bruises all over his body Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — The mother of a 3-year-old boy has been put under investigation by the St. Louis Police Department after the death of her son last week.

On Thursday, Shanice Moore told 5 On Your Side that her son Emmanuel Ware was hit by a car in the city's The Gate neighborhood.

According to a release from the police department, first responders had found the child unconscious and not breathing with bruises all over his body Friday afternoon.

The statement added that the medical examiner notified its Homicide Division that the manner of Ware’s death was “homicide.”

Moore claimed the man she was dating, who is not Emmanuel's father, was watching her son for a few hours at a friend's house.

She added that when she returned to the house a few hours later, her son was unconscious. That's when her boyfriend told her the child had been hit by a car.

"I really don't know how to feel because I just want the real story."

When we asked Moore about the man and her son's relationship, she added it was “good.”

Moore went on to say that she initially believed the story about what he said happened to her son.

“He told me he got hit. You know and apparently that never happened but I had to tell the police something because they were asking me what's going on and I'm like I don't know. But this is what he told me,” Moore said.

The investigation is being handled by the child abuse and homicide divisions of the St. Louis Police Department