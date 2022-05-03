Here's how you can get your mom into Beyond Van Gogh for free this weekend

Looking for a Mother's Day gift idea? Beyond Van Gogh has the deal for you.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — For Mother's Day, you can take mom to the Beyond Van Gough Experience at the St. Louis Galleria for free.

Just bring a pack of diapers or pull-ups with your paid admission and Mom gets in free. The donations will go to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.

The deal runs Thursday through Sunday.

Beyond Van Gogh opened in the Galleria parking lot in June of 2021 and was expected to stay through November of that year, but organizers said demand in the St. Louis area has been so high that the stay has been extended.

The experience will stay at The Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria through May 30.

If you enjoyed the Van Gogh exhibit, another new immersive experience is coming to St. Louis in 2022. "Monet: The Immersive Experience" will be coming to the Immersive Artspace at the St. Louis Galleria sometime this year.

The roughly one-hour, walk-through exhibit will feature more than 400 of Claude Monet's most famous works of art, including the Water Lilies series, "Impression: Sunrise and Poppies," the release said.

"The Immersive Experience is full of infinite potential for wonder and sheds new light on what the world thought it knew about Monet," according to the release.