Woman leads march on Mother's Day to honor granddaughter, calls for an end to gun violence

ST. LOUIS — Mother's Day turned into a mission to end gun violence in the city of St. Louis. for one mother and grandmother.

Sunday morning, Suketha Rankin and her family marched through the Central West End in remembrance of her seven-year-old granddaughter.

In January 2021, Dmyah Fleming and her father Darrion, 26, were shot and killed in a car in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue.

Flowers and photographs hang on a gate steps away from where the tragedy happened.

Other mothers, fathers and community members showed up with balloons and posters in hand to support.



Young people and their voices purposely led the way.



"You're not listening to the grownups and we just want them to like my life matters. I exist. Like give me a chance," Rankin said.



She added the advocacy would not end there. Rankins has plans to create a memorial park for others who face or might face grief from losing a child, a place to reflect or hold a vigil.

Elaine Rankin, her mother, and Dmyah's great-grandmother flew in from Houston to help out with this effort, and that vision.



"We want to be able to support other families in that this is not just for Dmyah and Darrion. This is to bring awareness to all the kids that have been. This honors everybody," Elaine said.