Here are some Mother's Day activities and events in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS — After a dreary few days in St. Louis the midwest weather is giving us a break for a special holiday: Mother's Day! And if you're looking for a way to enjoy the weekend with your mom, here are a few ideas.

City Museum

Headed to the City Museum this weekend? On Sunday, kids can bring their moms in free for Mother's Day.

Admission is free for mom along with a paid admission.

There will also be a jewelry-making class for moms and kids can make greeting cards.

Downtown Kirkwood

Mom's are pretty sweet, and to celebrate them, downtown Kirkwood is hosting a "Sweets on Every Street" event.

On Saturday, you can bring mom for a self-guided tour of tasty treats from several Kirkwood shops. Participating businesses include Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate Company, Clementine's Creamery, Great Harvest Bread Co., Cornucopia and more.

It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some businesses will have discounts or even some freebies with purchase.

For a full list of businesses participating, click here.

"Gogh with mom"

For Mother's Day, you can take mom to the Beyond Van Gough Experience at the St. Louis Galleria for free.

Just bring a pack of diapers or pull-ups with your paid admission and Mom gets in free. The donations will go to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.

The deal runs Thursday through Sunday.

Beyond Van Gogh opened in the Galleria parking lot in June of 2021 and was expected to stay through November of that year, but organizers said demand in the St. Louis area has been so high that the stay has been extended.

The experience will stay at The Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria through May 30.

St. Louis Mother's Day 5K/10K

How about taking mom on a walk, or run, on Mother's Day? Like the St. Louis Mother's Day 5K & 10K run/walk in downtown St. Louis.

Race Day is Sunday in Forest Park and there's still time to register! There's a kids dash, a 5K and a 10K.

Every finisher gets a rose, and there are also cake pops at the finish line.

There's also a virtual option.