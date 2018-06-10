WASHINGTON, Mo - A collision between a motorcycle and car on Friday evening has left one person dead.

The crash occurred at the intersection of MO 100 and South Point Road in Washington.

Police say Matthew Schaeffer was proceeding through the intersection on his motorcycle when he struck the Honda CRV of Gloria Struttmann, who was attempting to make a left turn.

Struttmann was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Schaeffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington police are investigating the cause of the crash.

