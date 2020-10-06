x
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Franklin County Tuesday

Lynn Voss, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A New Haven man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:35 p.m. on Highway 185 north of Highway 50, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lynn Voss, 58, was heading southbound on a Harley Davidson.

He was driving too fast for conditions and traveled off the west side of the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. He then struck a pole and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Voss was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:16 p.m.

