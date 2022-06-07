Motorcycle crash leaves 2 people seriously injured near Pontoon Beach

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning near Pontoon Beach.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. along eastbound Interstate 270 at Route 111. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information about the crash has been released and the cause is still under investigation.