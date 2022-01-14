Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into school bus in Union

The driver of the motorcycle was dragged for 20 feet, police said.

UNION, Mo. — A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus in Union Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:44 p.m. in the area of Independence Valley Drive and North Church Street.

Investigators said a motorcycle was traveling west on Independence Valley Drive from Highway 47 when a school bus pulled across North Church Street into the motorcyclist's path.

The driver of the motorcycle crashed into the school bus, went underneath and was dragged for about 20 feet, according to a news release from police.

The 46-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 65-year-old woman who was driving the bus was not injured. There were 27 children on the bus and none of them were injured.

The school bus was with the Union R-XI School District.