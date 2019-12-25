JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Christmas Day.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on northbound Interstate 55 near Route M at around 2:30. A spokesman for the highway patrol said a motorcycle was involved in the crash and the SUV involved in the crash flipped.

The spokesman said someone in the crash was killed but did not provide any other information about the victim.

The highway was closed for more than an hour with drivers being diverted around the crash via Highway Z. The road reopened at around 5 p.m.

