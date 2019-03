FLORISSANT, Mo. — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved after a crash on North Lindbergh Tuesday afternoon.

Florissant police said they were called to the 8100 block of North Lindbergh at around 1 p.m. Tuesday where a truck and motorcycle collided. Police said they started treating the motorcyclist when they got on the scene.

He was rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. Three people from the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.