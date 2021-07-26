Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Madison County

The victim has not been identified

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Madison County early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. along Fosterburg Road near Serenity Drive.

According to investigators, a car was traveling southbound on Fosterburg when it caught up to another vehicle and began passing it. A motorcycle was traveling northbound and hit the car head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.