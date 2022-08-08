Motorcyclist dies in crash after trying to pass in no-passing zone on Highway 94

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Highway 94 near DD.

DEFIANCE, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon when he tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone on Highway 94 in Defiance, Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Highway 94 near the intersection of Route DD.

The crash report said the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Michael Arias, was riding eastbound when he tried to pass a car. While trying to pass, he crashed head-on into a 2012 Honda Accord.

Arias was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Honda Accord suffered serious injuries and his passenger suffered moderate injuries.