Motorcyclist dies in south St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.
At around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the area of Virginia Avenue and Winnebago Street for an accident.
A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Winnebago approaching Virginia when an SUV pulled away from a stop sign into the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle, according to the police report.
The driver of the SUV got out of the car and ran away. A passenger in the SUV, a 50-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and was not injured in the accident.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.
More Local News
- St. Louis County Executive reiterates how different the county is when it comes to COVID-19 cases compared to the rest of the state
- Man shot in chest in north St. Louis Wednesday morning
- Sen. Hawley pushes for antitrust investigation into meatpacking industry
- As hotel taxes evaporate, so do millions in funds for Explore St. Louis, America's Center and other public facilities nationwide
- 2 St. Louis tech startups team up on Covid-19 text messaging tool
- The case for focusing St. Louis County's federal money on the most vulnerable