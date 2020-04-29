Motorcyclist dies in south St. Louis crash

The accident happened Tuesday night in the area of Virginia Avenue and Winnebago Street

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

At around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the area of Virginia Avenue and Winnebago Street for an accident.

A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Winnebago approaching Virginia when an SUV pulled away from a stop sign into the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle, according to the police report.

The driver of the SUV got out of the car and ran away. A passenger in the SUV, a 50-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and was not injured in the accident.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.