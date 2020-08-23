Motorcyclist falls into Missouri River after being struck by truck

Police were still searching for the man Sunday morning

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was ejected from a motorcycle into the Missouri River after being struck by a truck overnight.

The crash happened at around midnight on the Discovery Bridge on Missouri State Route 370.

According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup truck drove off after striking the motorcyclist. The driver was later located and is now being questioned by police.

Police were still searching for the motorcyclist Sunday morning, a police source tells 5 On Your Side.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.