Motorcyclist dies in crash during police pursuit in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon when he got into a crash while fleeing police in Montgomery City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as Kyle Barnes, 29, of Truxton.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Missouri Route 19 near Industrial Park Drive.
According to an MSHP crash report, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was pursuing Barnes when he struck a Dodge Ram truck driven by a 16-year-old boy who was making a left turn. Barnes was ejected on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County coroner.
MSHP did not say why Barnes was being pursued.
This is the first fatality MSHP Troop F has responded to for the month of May.