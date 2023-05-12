Motorcyclist dies in crash during police pursuit in Montgomery County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as Kyle Barnes, 29, of Truxton.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon when he got into a crash while fleeing police in Montgomery City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as Kyle Barnes, 29, of Truxton.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Missouri Route 19 near Industrial Park Drive.

According to an MSHP crash report, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was pursuing Barnes when he struck a Dodge Ram truck driven by a 16-year-old boy who was making a left turn. Barnes was ejected on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County coroner.

MSHP did not say why Barnes was being pursued.