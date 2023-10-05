Motorcyclist killed striking pickup truck in Jefferson County

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Charles White from Cedar Hill, Missouri.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after striking a pickup truck Thursday evening in Jefferson County, Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly after 5 p.m., a man riding a Kawasaki Ninja was traveling southbound, headed over a hill in the 4500 block of Dulin Creek Road.

A Ford Ranger pickup truck was exiting a private driveway when the motorcycle struck its rear. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP identified him as 45-year-old Charles White of Cedar Hill, Missouri.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, according to MSHP.