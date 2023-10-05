x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist killed striking pickup truck in Jefferson County

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Charles White from Cedar Hill, Missouri.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sharp shards of car glass on the asphalt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after striking a pickup truck Thursday evening in Jefferson County, Missouri. 

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly after 5 p.m., a man riding a Kawasaki Ninja was traveling southbound, headed over a hill in the 4500 block of Dulin Creek Road. 

A Ford Ranger pickup truck was exiting a private driveway when the motorcycle struck its rear. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

MSHP identified him as 45-year-old Charles White of Cedar Hill, Missouri. 

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, according to MSHP.

No further information was released regarding the incident at this time. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Civil War veterans' headstones discovered buried in Metro East yard

Before You Leave, Check This Out