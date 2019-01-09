ST. LOUIS — Police are working to identify the body of a 26-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident late Saturday evening.

The man had been driving his motorcycle down westbound Interstate 70 sometime late Saturday night. Shortly after passing Salisbury Street near the Hyde-Park Neighborhood, the driver lost control of his bike and collided with the guardrail.

After crashing into the guardrail, the victim was tossed from the vehicle and into a nearby grassy field. It was there that police would find his body just after midnight on Sunday.

