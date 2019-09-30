ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist died after crashing in Jefferson County Sunday evening.

The wreck involved two vehicles on Highway 30 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping area.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol reporter, both drivers were westbound on Highway 30. The driver behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram 1500 stopped at a flashing red light. The motorcyclist swerved to avoid hitting the truck but ended up clipping the vehicle. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died from his injuries.

The motorcyclist was identified as Douglas Morris. He was 52 years old from High Ridge, Missouri.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries.

