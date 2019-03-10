MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A 45-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland Heights police said the crash happened in front of the Waterway Car wash near the intersection of Westline Industrial Drive and Westport Plaza Drive at around 4:10.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The crash left the roads closed for about five hours while officers investigated.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was not injured.

