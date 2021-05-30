Motorcyclist killed in crash in Union Friday night

A crash report said a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle resulting in a crash

UNION, Mo. — A man was killed when he couldn't avoid a car that pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Union, Missouri, Friday night.

According to a crash report from the Union Police Department, Bret Messling was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R750 on West Highway 50 at South Washington Avenue at around 6 p.m. That's when a car pulled off a parking lot into his path.

The crash report said Messling could not avoid the car, resulting in a crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash report said he was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.