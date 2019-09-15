ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash just north of Plaza Frontenac on Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that around 3:10 p.m. the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Lindbergh Boulevard while an SUV was traveling northbound. The SUV made a left turn at a controlled intersection onto westbound Clayton Road and the motorcycle crashed into the side of it.

The motorcyclist died. The SUV driver was not hurt.

Highway Patrol is investigating who had the right of way.

Police did not release any information on the victim pending notification of family.

The Clayton Police Department said southbound Lindbergh Boulevard was shut down for a few hours but was back open as of around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

