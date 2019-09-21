ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to Union and Sacramento around 4:45 a.m. A man on a motorcycle was involved in an accident with a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not provided any other details.

This story will be updated.

