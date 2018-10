ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was hit and killed in a south St. Louis crash Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Germania and Morganford a little before 4:50 Monday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital in unstable condition. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the hospital.

Accident reconstruction crews were handling the investigation.

