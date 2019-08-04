ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a sedan in Lemay Sunday afternoon.

Police said the motorcyclist was driving south on Telegraph at around 2:45 when a car tried to pull out from Alleghany Avenue to the northbound lane of Telegraph. The motorcycle struck the car in the intersection.

The man riding the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the car and his passenger were not hurt.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating in the investigation. The investigation is being conducted by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.