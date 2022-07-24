St. Louis man dies after Saturday morning I-170 motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after an early Sunday morning crash in the northbound lanes of I-170, just north of I-64.
Terrance E. Clark, a 37-year-old St. Louis man, died at the scene of the crash. First responders with Clayton Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash, and they pronounced Clark dead at 1:10 a.m.
Clark was driving a 2020 Kawasaki ZX14R that was totaled in the crash.
An online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Police said Clark was traveling north on I-170 when he lost control and hit the guardrail.
Clark was not wearing a helmet, the crash report said.
More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.
