Mourners remember Jefferson County 1st-grader killed by school bus

"It's OK for you to be upset, mad, hurting. We all are hurting and now more than ever, we need to be reunited," Pastor Chad Smith told the crowd of mourners.

FESTUS, Mo. — Three nights before Christmas, a crowd of mourners spanned across the parking lot at Plattin Primary School in Festus.

Dozens of weeping dads and moms hugged their crying children, children who are missing their friend and schoolmate.

His friends, neighbors and a GoFundMe page identified the child as Damon Rice, the 6-year-old first-grader who died after getting hit by his school bus Tuesday afternoon.

"I can't even imagine, right at Christmas time. He was getting off the bus on his last day of school before their Christmas break," said Dennis Petty, who has three children in the Jefferson R-VII School District.

"He was nice," said 7-year-old August Petty about his buddy. "He always went on the swings a lot at recess. He really liked the swings a lot."

Many of the little ones in the close-knit, Jefferson County community are especially struggling with the loss.

Some of the boys and girls, who attended the vigil, were on the bus with the first grader and saw how he died.

Others heard about the tragedy after they got home.

"God please give us wisdom," said Pastor Chad Smith during the event. "Help us with what we need to say to our children."

The students, their parents, Plattin's teachers, administrators and even first responders who rushed to the accident are all feeling the pain.

"I feel kind of sad, but I'm glad that everyone brought a teddy bear and stuff," said fourth-grader Adalyn Petty.

People kept placing stuffed animals, flowers and lit candles at a growing memorial outside the elementary school.

Clint Johnston, the school district's superintendent kept hugging his hurting students.

"We pray for the parents, siblings, grandpas, grandmas, the aunts, the uncles, cousins and his best friends. We need to be united now more than ever," said Pastor Chad Smith.

The school district plans to cover all of the funeral expenses for the child.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Today, 5 On Your Side learned a 61-year-old man was driving the school bus.

He has not been charged.

The superintendent of the Jefferson R-VII school district called the incident a "terrible accident."