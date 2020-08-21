Movie theaters begin reopening across St. Louis area

“I have understood that some of the theaters are taking measures to try to increase the air circulation, which I think is another positive step"

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — On Thursday, 100 AMC movie theaters reopened their doors for the frist time since March under new safety protocols.

AMC St. Charles 8 is the only AMC theater that was part of the reopening process in the St. Louis area, but two-thirds of the chain’s theaters will reopen by Sept. 3.

AMC is requiring that all guests wear a face covering before, during, and after the movie when inside the building. Movie-goers are allowed to remove the mask while eating or drinking products purchased from the concession stand.

All AMC theaters will hold showings at a 40% limited capacity, or less, based on municipality guidelines.

Saint Louis University Hospital Chief Medical Officer Matt Broom said it’s very important that people follow these protocols throughout the duration of the movie.

“The protocols in place as far as cleaning, distancing, and masks are a very positive step,” Dr. Broom said. “Ultimately, this still depends on us in the community to choose to be safe to go to a theater. To not have symptoms when you’re going out.”

If you choose a theater where you can reserve a seat online, new ticketing technology will automatically block off the surrounding seats in order for you to socially distance.

Dr. Broom said air quality is another important factor.

“It also comes down to how well in a theater the air is circulated,” Dr. Broom said. “I have understood that some of the theaters are taking measures to try to increase the air circulation, which I think is another positive step.”

The first two showings at AMC St. Charles * were completely sold out online. One AMC guest said the reopening gives her a sense of normalcy in her life.

“I was thoroughly excited,” Gloria Clemons said. “And I’ve been talking about it so much that my daughter called me last week and said, ‘Mom, I think they’re opening on the 20th.’ And so I've been counting down the days.”