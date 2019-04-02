ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis Rams fan described this year's Super Bowl match-up this way: it's like watching the wedding of your ex-wife to your high school bully.

The match-up has left many St. Louisans so disgusted, they swore they wouldn't watch a single minute.

So, what did former fans do instead of watching the game?

Zach Moravec and Connor Burnett spent at least the first quarter at Forest Park Golf Course.

"You hear all the stories, you hear about them moving out of town, kind of just echoes through ya," Moravec said.

"Leaves a sour taste in your mouth," Burnett added.

RELATED: Patriots, Tom Brady win low-scoring Super Bowl 53

Marilyn Vollet chose the big screen at AMC 7 Esquire in Clayton instead of the big game between the Rams and Patriots.

"Don’t really like either of the teams, not that interested, haven’t followed them and I have some stuff to do," she said.

Angela Bright decided to fit in a matinee so she could still see the game. She said you can move the team to LA but not her favorite players out of her heart.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"We shouldn’t blame the team, it’s the owner," said Bright.

The crafty ladies at Courage and Grace Paint Studio in O'Fallon, Ill., found their own way to boycott the game.

"I don’t care for either team so it wasn’t worth watching," said Robin McLaughlin. "You really don’t want the Rams to win either because you don’t want to see Stan hoisting up that trophy."

So Robin found a more engaging activity, literally watching paint dry.

The Hotshots locations featured their own unique way to let St. Louisans get out some Kroenke rage. They had "Slam Stan" urinal covers.

"If you look down and aim carefully, you can tell him what you really think," said Jim Rudy.

This Super Bowl was exactly what Rudy didn't want to see and for good reason.

"I had Rams tickets for all 21 years there were here," says Rudy.

So, he took out his frustrations one dart at a time, aimed at Stan Kroenke's face.

"I’m not very good at darts, but it wouldn’t bother me to hit him right between the eyes — or the toupee," said Rudy.

RELATED: Maroon 5 brings flashy halftime show to Super Bowl 53

Darts didn't make him feel "super" on Super Bowl Sunday, but if you ask him, it's better than anything else he could find on TV.

"Oh! Three shots right in his lying mouth," Rudy screamed.