St. Louis County reports first case of mpox in 2023

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County has reported its first case of mpox for 2023.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday that the first known case this year of the infectious disease, previously referred to as monkeypox, in a patient who lives in the county. The patient possibly contracted the infection as a result of sexual contact while being unvaccinated, the department said.

This comes after a recent increase in mpox cases in the Chicago area that began in May.

In 2022, the mpox outbreak disproportionately impacted gay and bisexual men in the St. Louis area, the department said. However, people can be affected regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

"Mpox is transmitted between individuals who have prolonged intimate contact," the department said. "Pay attention to the body of potential sexual partners and avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that can appear as pimples, blisters, or scabs in the genital region, hands, feet, chest, or mouth."

The department provided the following guidance on what to do if you or someone you know maybe have been exposed to the infection:

Monitor yourself for signs of rash.

Hold off on intimate contact if you have a rash or if you feel flu-like symptoms.

If you experience a concerning rash, contact your healthcare provider or the DPH at 314-615-2660 to be evaluated for potential need of testing and treatment.

Gather contact information from individuals with whom you have prolonged intimate contact.

"This year’s first case serves as a reminder for us in St. Louis County and surrounding areas to take action to protect ourselves," the department said. "This includes getting two doses of the Jynneos vaccine if you are eligible and paying attention to your own health and that of your partners."

Here are some best practices recommended by the department to combat infection:

Vaccination remains an effective preventive measure, despite breakthrough infections that may occur.

If vaccinated, symptoms may be milder and less likely to lead to hospitalization.

If you received one dose of the vaccine in 2022, then the department recommends seeking a second dose.

If you are already fully vaccinated, then you should be set and do not require a further dose at this time.

Here is a list of places where you can get vaccinated in St. Louis County:

North Central Community Health Center

John C. Murphy Health Center

Laurence K Roos Government Building

South County Government Center at Keller Plaza

The Crossings at Northwest

South County Health Center

Missouri State Public Health Lab

The department is also working to provide mpox vaccines at PrideFest in St. Louis on June 24-25 in the section called “the HIVE.”

The recent increase in mpox cases observed nationally indicates there is a potential for a renewed mpox outbreak in the St. Louis region, the department said.

The St. Louis County DPH and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are working together to conduct trace-identifying from those affected by the infection to prevent further transmission and prevent a widespread outbreak within the county.