MSD crews working to repair broken sewer main in Maryland Heights

MSD said there's no immediate threat to public health but warning signs are posted in the area

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Metropolitan Sewer District crews are working to repair a broken sewer main in Maryland Heights that is causing sewage to overflow.

The break was discovered today near John Pellet Court and Hog Hollow Road Monday afternoon.

MSD said there's no immediate threat to public health but warning signs are posted in the area. They advise people to avoid Bonhomme and Caulks creeks. Anyone who comes in contact with wastewater should thoroughly wash with soap and water immediately, MSD said.

MSD said they will have to shut down some pump stations upstream from the break which increases the likelihood of wastewater overflows.

The areas that could be affected are:

Caulks Creek, in a wooded area west of Crystal Spring Drive

Bonhomme Creek, along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee trail behind Chesterfield Commons

Other portions of Bonhomme Creek around I-64