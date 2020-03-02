ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is asking people to avoid contact with parts of Caulks Creek and Bonhomme Creek after a sewer force main broke Monday.

A press release from MSD said the underground force main broke on the outskirts of Maryland Heights. MSD shut down pump stations so they can repair the line, which transports wastewater using pumps. Crews started repairs near Creve Coeur Mill Road and Highway 141 at around noon.

MSD said the shutdown increases the chance of wastewater overflows in the area. Because of that, MSD said people should avoid Caulks Creek, in a wooded area west of Crystal Spring Drive and Bonhomme Creek, along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee trail and other portions of the creek near Interstate 64.

MSD said sewer services should not be interrupted by the break. While crews work on the fix, MSD has deployed trucks that suck up wastewater to minimize overflows.

Crews will switch from containment to cleanup when the repairs are finished, which the release said should be some time this week.

MSD said anyone who comes in contact with wastewater should immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water.

